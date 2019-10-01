Mohib discusses Afghan issues in Guterres meeting

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib has held a meeting with UN Secretary General, António Guterres on Monday in New York, where both sides discussed the Afghan election, security issues and the peace process.

The National Security Council in a statement said that Guterres has declared his commitment to Afghanistan for approaching a lasting peace and stability.

Addressing the 74the UN National Assembly in New York, Mohib said that despite “threats of terrorism”, over three million Afghans casted their votes in the Saturday presidential election to maintain their country’s future.

“We also voted for democracy. We voted for our constitution, we voted for freedom and sovereignty, for prosperity, connectivity, we voted for peace and for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” he said.

In his trip to New York, Mohib met the foreign minister of Turkmenistan Raşit Meredow and exchanged views over bilateral ties, regional issues, development and joint cooperation in the region.

Mohib has earlier been strongly criticized by the US government for his remarks on the US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, who has held nine rounds of talks with the Taliban representatives in Doha. However, the talks were called off by the US president Donald Trump, following an attack conducted by the Taliban militants in Kabul, killing 12 people including a US soldier.