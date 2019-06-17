Mohib heads to Russia to attend security meeting

AT News Reports

KABUL: National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib flew Monday to Russia to participate in 10th round of top security officials’ meeting.

The National Security Council said that Mohib was officially invited by Russian National Security Council to participate in the meeting. The 10th round of security meeting will be held Tuesday in the Russian city of Ufa, where more than 100 representatives from different countries are to participate in and to discuss important security issues.

This comes as Moscow was host for two intra-Afghan dialogues, once in early February and the second in late May this year, with tens of Afghan influential figures hold direct talks with the Taliban representatives and exchanged views regarding Afghan peace process.

Mohib was criticized by the US officials earlier this year for his remarks about Washington’s envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad.