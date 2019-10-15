Mohib meets political activist who survived armed attack

AT News Report

KABUL: The young National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib held meeting with the Kabul-based political activist, Nazar Mohammad Motmain on Tuesday to express his condolences over the recent incident.

On Friday, a number of unknown armed men attacked Motmaine, but he fortunately escaped unhurt.

Mohib pledge the incident would be transparently investigated, saying “the government is fully committed to persevering the freedom of expression and protecting people.”

He said that peace and stability was a vital need of the citizens and that the cooperation to prevent the elements who tries to jeopardize people ‘s life is the obligation of every Afghan.

However, Motmaine has denied personal enmity behind the attack, saying that political aspects and elements have hand behind the incidents.