MoI assures underage non-recruitment

KABUL: Following the reports of the US Department of State regarding the underage recruit in the Afghan National Police ranking, the Afghanistan ministry of interior has shown an undeniable reaction, saying that it made all-necessary steps to avoid the underage recruits among the Afghan police personnel.

The ministry said in a statement on Sunday that it has formed Internal Security Department to observe police behavior, tackle corruption and prevent enemy influence and as well as avoid underage recruits.

The Afghan government has recently implemented the APPS (Afghanistan Personnel and Pay system) to improve the recent steps, the statement reads. “The government recently strengthened its transparency, auditing capability and accountability with APPS.”

According to the statement, the APPS would have completed the biographies and electronic personnel documents.

The ministry said that the APPS would play an important role in overcoming the challenge of underage and ghost police personnel.

“APPS interoperability with the ID card and biometric systems will reduce fraudulent record creation and over 80 percent ANP members have completed the APPS system process,” the statement added.

The US Department of State earlier released a report over the underage recruits in the Afghan National Police ranking, saying that children have been used for sexual affairs and that the acts of “bach-bazi” still among the police personnel.

“There are consecutive reports of security forces and local police officers’ “bacha-bazi” but the officer have never been held accountable for conducting “bacha-bazi”,” the report said.

The report said that the defense and interior ministries have repeatedly denied the reports of children’s abuse for sexual affairs in the Afghanistan military rank.