Money Exchangers in Kabul End Strike

AT News

KABUL: Money exchangers have ended their working strike in Kabul on Monday after meeting President Ashraf Ghani, promised to meet their problems.

Presidential Palace Deputy Spokesman, Dawa Khan Minapal said that the money exchangers had met with the President Ghani on Sunday evening, and they were convinced to end strike.

Their problems would be resolved within a week, Minapal added.

The Money exchangers went on strike over two weeks ago, protesting the decision of Central Bank decision to revoke individual job license.

On Sunday, A large number of money exchangers protest the Central Bank’s inattention to their problems, saying that the bank did nothing for them as an “absolute dictatorship” was ruling the bank’s leadership.

Dadgol Hazratzai, head of money changers’ union, said that Ajmal Ahmadi, “who illegally runs the Central Bank, is seeking ways to make troubles for businessmen”.

He said that the protesting money changers do not want further confrontation, but want to open a door of negotiations with the Central Bank.

“According to the laws in our country, a minister or other official can run office as caretaker for 40 days, while Ajmal Ahmadi is still acting as Central Bank’s governor. Do we lack other people to replace him? There is an absolute dictatorship in the bank,” he said.