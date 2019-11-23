Money from last year’s national budget misused: MPs

AT News Report

KABUL: The members of parliament allege that government officials including President Ghani and the chief executive had misused some money from the code 91 of the last year’s national budget.

Azim Mohseni, a member of the parliament’s financial commission, said Saturday that one billion and 300 million Afs was allocated for the expenses of the president and chief executive last year, but he alleged that another one billion and 720 million Afs was injected from other codes of the budget to the code 91.

He said that money from the code 91 was used in personal aims last year, adding that one billion and 630 million Afs was also injected to the code 91 from other codes this year.

Shamroz Masjedi, spokesman of ministry of finance admits the injection of money to the code 91, but rejects personal use of the code 91.

The lawmakers decided to common Homayoun Qayyoumi, finance caretaker minister to the parliament’s Monday session to answer their questions.