Monitoring network denounces UNAMA, EU meddling in election affairs

AT News Report

KABUL: The monitoring network of election says that neither the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) nor the European Union (EU) have the right of meddling in the works of the independent election commission, arguing that foreign interference would bring the commission’s independence under question.

The network members said Wednesday that postponement in the announcement of presidential polls’ preliminary results would increase problems and the commission would fail to manage.

Abdullah Ahmadi, a member of the network called the delay in result announcement unacceptable, saying the postponement suggests poor management by the commission.

He asked the commission to make decision based on the law and its domestic procedures.

The fourth presidential poll was held on September 28 and the election commission said to announce the preliminary results on October 19, but it couldn’t to do. Then the commission said to announce the preliminary results on November 14.

Finally, the commission officials said Wednesday that the results were postponed for an unknown date.