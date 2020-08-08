More than 30 security forces killed in Daikundi in a month

AT News

KABUL: At least 32 government forces have been killed and injured in the past one month in the mountainous Daikundi province.

The province lies in the central areas, bordering Uruzgan, Helmand, Ghor and Ghazni provinces all unsafe areas where Taliban militants control several districts.

Taher Etemadi, district governor of Pato in Daikundi, said Saturday that Taliban launched four attacks on the district, killing and injuring at least 32 security forces.

The victims were mostly police forces, local police and public uprising forces.

Four members of the public uprising force were killed and five more wounded in a Taliban attack on their outpost in the Pato district.

Etemadi said that the areas of Band-e-Zeyarat, Dara-e-Zin and Sar Tagab are under serious threats by Taliban.

The public uprising force backed by the National Directorate of Security was responsible of security in the Pato district, but they lack enough weapons and munitions.