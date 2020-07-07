More than 7k Afghan children killed since 2009

AT News KABUL: The EurAsian Times writes in a report that more than 7,000 children have been killed since 2009 in the war in Afghanistan.It says that children in Afghanistan were in bad condition, asking the world community to pay attention to them.

It called poverty, immigration, narcotics, labor children, war and sexual abuse of children as the main elements worsening children’s lives in Afghanistan.



The report also says that Afghan children have problems in education and the international organizations should help them go to school and get education.