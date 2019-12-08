Mortal shelling leaves four dead in Faryab

AT News

KABUL: Officials in northern Faryab province said Saturday that at least four members of a family including women killed in a mortal firing in Balchiragh district of the province.

Karim Yourush, provincial police spokesman said that the incident took place on Friday late evening, where five other civilians received injuries. According to him, two women were among the death.

“Taliban has opened fire on a residential house,” he added.

The wounded have been evacuated to the provincial hospital and according to the health in charges; the wounded were in a satisfactory condition.

The Taliban has not said anything in regards so far.

The civilian casualties in Balchiragh district have concerned its residents, calling on the war sides to halt killing of civilians. The Balchiragh is one of the far distant districts on the Faryab and is considered one of the insecure districts in the province.