Mortar fire kills five children in Ghazni

KABUL: At least five children died and four others were wounded when a mortar fired by Taliban militants hit a house in Ghazni province, local officials said.

Provincial Governor’s spokesman, Wahidullah Juma said that a mortal fire on Monday night targeted a residential house in Asfinda area of the capital city, where one child was killed and another wounded.

The second attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Dehyak district of the province, killing four children and wounding three others, he added. The Taliban have been behind the attacks, he said. “The children were playing with each other on a field, while a mortal hit them.”

The Taliban have not said anything in regards so far.

The United Nation said in its annual report released last week that over 874 Afghan children were killed and 2,275 were maimed in the armed conflicts during 2019 in Afghanistan.

Based on the report, the militants totally caused 1,535 causalities, 1,238 of them attributed to the Taliban and 242 of them to ISIL, and unidentified groups were responsible for 55 casualties.

The pro-government and international caused 784 casualties on the children, the report said, adding that the international forces were responsible for 248 casualties.