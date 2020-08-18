Mortar hits house in Ghazni, kills five

AT News

KABUL: Five members of a single family, three women and two children were killed and seven others received injures after a mortar landed in their home in the Andar district of the southern Ghazni province, provincial official said on Tuesday.

“The incident took place on Monday night in Lagharo area during a clash between security forces and Taliban insurgents,” Haji Mohammad, the Andar district administrative head, was quoted by Pajhwok Afghan News, as saying.

He said three women and two children were killed and women and children among seven others were wounded, all from the same family. The wounded had been taken to hospital.

However, it could not be ascertained which side fired the mortar that caused the casualties.