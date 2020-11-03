Mortar kills women in Kunduz

AT News

KABUL: A mortar fired by the Taliban trebles landed into a residential house in northern Kunduz province, killing three women and wounding two children, officials said Tuesday.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Ismatullah Muradi said the incident occurred in Khanabad district of the province.

Violence has been intensified in all over the country, including capital, Kabul as the negotiation teams of the Taliban and the government has been arguing on the agendas of the intra-Afghan negotiations.