Moscow calls for civilian protection in Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement said that all efforts must be adopted to protect civilians in Afghanistan and condemned the October 18 terrorist attack took place during prayers at a local mosque in the Nangarhar province with over 70 people killed and many injured.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

“We strongly condemn this crime. We convey our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement added

There is no doubt that this terrorist attack was meant to bolster fear in Afghan society. “Lasting peace in the country, which the parties to the Afghan conflict and the international community have been working hard to achieve of late, runs counter to the interests of terrorists, who want to set roots in Afghanistan,” the statement added.

The statement furthered; “We believe it is necessary to do everything possible to prevent this from happening. We call on the Afghan authorities to quickly take measures to ensure the safety of civilians and increase the effectiveness of fighting against terrorist elements in the country, first of all, to destroy the bases of ISIS, an international terrorist organization.”