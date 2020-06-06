Moscow conveys optimism about US-Taliban peace quest

AT News

KABUL: The government of Russia says that both the United States and Taliban want the peace agreement to be implemented in Afghanistan.

Zamir Kabulov, President Putin’s envoy for Afghanistan, said Saturday that he was optimistic for the future of Afghanistan and Moscow sees that Washington and Taliban want the peace deal to be implemented. “Undoubtedly, there are good motivations for Afghanistan’s future. We welcome the peace deal signed on February 29 between the United States and Taliban and we are sure this paves the ground to find a way for a lasting peace in the country. We are seeing that the US and Taliban want the deal be implemented and the intra-Afghan negotiations begin soon,” Kabulov said.

He added that the intra-Afghan talks depend on the prisoner exchange between Kabul and Taliban.

“The main condition for the intra-Afghan talks is the willingness of the two sides for talks with the aim of bringing a durable peace in Afghanistan. However, there are still two major problems: prisoner swap and forming of a negotiating team by Kabul.”