Moscow expresses readiness to invest in Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: In a meeting with the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, the Russian Prime Minister, Dmitry Medvedev has announced Moscow’s readiness for investment on Afghanistan’s underground sources. Russia is ready to implement its past projects in the country, he added.

“The bilateral trade ties between the two countries have been reduced and Russia is interested in development of these trade ties between the countries,” said Dmitry.

In a statement, the chief executive office said that Russian Prime Minister has hoped for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive has emphasized that peace is the priority of Afghans and that the regional countries have a vital important rule at this point.

Back in December 7th of 1979, the Soviet Union, led by Russia has invaded Afghanistan. Moscow remained supportive to the Kabul administration and was considered one of main player, until the country triggered into civil war that lasted for several years.