Moscow forum a platform for Taliban: Political Party

At News Report-Kabul: The National Partnership Party, a government opposition political entity believes that the Moscow meeting was just a session to give privilege to Taliban, saying that Iran, Pakistan and Russia were the states who offered the privilege.

Head of the party, Najibullah Kabuli said Sunday that the three mentioned countries were trying to keep the Afghan war ablaze by arming and supporting Taliban. “Russia, Pakistan and Iran want to ignore Taliban’s crimes in the past one decade. We condemn the Moscow meeting, because Pakistani, Iranian and Russian spy agencies worked hard for Taliban’s dignity some two weeks ahead of the meeting. Iran’s Quds force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps with the help of Russians support Taliban and the Pakistani ISI is also involved,” Kabul said.

He accused the three neighboring countries of having hands in the recent unrest in the provinces of Faryab, Ghazni and Farah, saying Tehran, Moscow and Islamabad have started a dangerous game by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

He called on the government to shape a regional consensus and indicate to the world that these three countries are involved in the war of Afghanistan and the international community should make a decision to prevent them interfering in Afghan affairs.

But Pakistan embassy to Kabul dismissed the allegations. “We have been rejecting this for many years. This is only an allegation and we dismiss it. Pakistan’s security is related to the security in Afghanistan. If there is no security in Afghanistan, how can we provide security in Pakistan?” said Hussain, a Pakistani diplomat in Kabul.

The embassies of Iran and Russia were not available to comment on the allegations.

Russian officials said at the beginning of the Moscow meeting (November 9) that Russia was trying to help a sustainable peace in Afghanistan through the meeting.