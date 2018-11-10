Moscow hosts Afghanistan-Taliban peace talks

AT News Report-KABUL: Russia on Friday kicked off a meeting for talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement with Moscow promising to work for a united and peaceful Afghanistan.

Afghanistan had earlier sent a four-member delegation of the High Peace Council to Russia for talks with representatives of the extremist Taliban group, said Sayed Ihsanullah Tahiri, the HPC spokesman. Led by Haji Din Mohammad, the delegation is comprised of Habiba Surabi, Abdul Khabir Ochoqon, and Malawi Attaurrahman Saleem.

Moscow conference will be a platform for negotiations about the Afghan peace process between the Afghan government and the Taliban. The Taliban have attended the multilateral meeting, although a spokesman for the insurgent group had clarified on Tuesday its delegates would not engage in any Afghan peace and reconciliation talks at the Moscow gathering.

Zabihullah Mujahid said a high-ranking delegation from the Taliban’s Qatar-based office will travel to the Russian capital to “partake” in the Friday meeting. The Taliban have officially confirmed they would attend the multilateral meeting in Moscow on Friday, but a spokesman for the insurgent group clarified Tuesday its delegates will not engage in any Afghan peace and reconciliation talks at the Moscow gathering.

He said the Taliban delegation included Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, Malawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Malawi Shahabudin Delawar, Malawi Zia-ul-Rahman Madani and Mohammad Sohail Shahin.

In addition, representatives from 12 countries have been taking part in the summit. The US foreign ministry said that an official from the US Embassy in Russia would take part in the huddle.

The summit was said to be held in September 4th but it was delayed based on the Afghanistan government’s request.