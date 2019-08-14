Moscow invited to US-Taliban peace deal inking ceremony: Kabulov

AT News Report

KABUL: The Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov on Wednesday announced that Russia was invited to the signing ceremony of a likely future peace agreement between the Taliban and the US.

“This was discussed, this was one of the conditions for the leadership of the Taliban – they would like Russia and China to act as guarantors of future agreements with the Americans,” he emphasized.

“So far there is nothing final, discussions are ongoing, when they reach the results, we hope that the Americans will share with us,” the diplomat said in an interview with the newspaper Izvestia.

“The US has put forward a ceasefire and the launch of the Taliban-Afghan government negotiations as a precondition for its troops’ pullout,” he maintained.

This comes as the US, China and Russia have been holding trilateral meetings to create regional and international consensus for Afghan peace.

Earlier, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad called the previous round of negotiations with the Taliban insurgent group ‘productive’.

The broad outline of the deal that the parties seek to reach is well-known and includes the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in return for the Taliban’s refusal to let terrorist organizations enter the country, along with a ceasefire and the launch of intra-Afghan dialogue.