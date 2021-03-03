Moscow Likely to Host Intra-Afghan Talks’ Next Rounds

AT News

KABUL: Moscow will likely replace Doha for hosting the next rounds of the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations, a Russian diplomat said on Wednesday.

“Despite reports on restarting of meetings about peace by the negotiating teams after a 45-day lull, we need to acknowledge that there is still an impasse in the Doha site,” said Zamir Kabulov, President Putin’s special envoy for Afghanistan.

“We call on the two sides to show flexibility and give mutual privileges with the aim of promoting national peaceful negotiations. The place for shifting negotiations should be chosen by the negotiation delegations. Moscow can be one of place for the intra-Afghan talks,” Kabulov said.

Earlier, Afghan foreign minister Hanif Atmar had also said about the possibility of changing the talks place from Doha to Moscow.

Russia declared Taliban as a terrorist group in 2003. But the militant group’s representatives have frequently visited Moscow in the recent years.