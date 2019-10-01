Moscow to host talks on Afghan peace this month

AT News Report

KABUL: Russia has a plan to organize a meeting on the Afghan peace process in Moscow this month, says a senior diplomat.

Representatives from Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan would take part in the international meeting, President Vladimir Putin’s envoy for Afghanistan said.

Zamir Kabulov, according to Sputnik, told a news conference in Moscow on Monday: “We are now working on it; there is no exact date. It will take place in October.”

Russia would recognize the result of the presidential election if its fairness and transparency was confirmed, he said.

“We will recognize the result if it is confirmed officially that the election was close to something we call fair and transparent. Anyway, it is the Afghan people who should recognise the winner as legitimate…”

Talks between US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban negotiating members in Doha collapsed after President Trump called it dead.

Trump called off peace talks with Taliban after a Taliban suicide bomber called at least 12 people including an American soldier in downtown of Kabul city.

Soon after the incident, Trump said Taliban are not independent in decision making, and they killed one of great American solider.

But since that, Taliban negotiating members have travelled to China, Russia, and Iran, and showed willingness to resumption of talks with US.