Mosques shooting leaves 11 worshippers dead in Parwan, Khost

KABUL: At least 11 worshippers have “embraced martyrdom” and six others received injuries after armed militants opened fire on them during praying in two mosques in northern Parwan and southern Khost provinces.

The terroristic incidents had occurred on Tuesday evening, official said on Wednesday.

In continuation of crimes, the Taliban rebels have stormed a mosque in Chenar Khalazai village of Charikar city in Parwan province and started shooting that killed eight worshippers, said Ministry of Interior Spokesman, Tariq Arian. Five others had wounded in the shooting rampaged.

In another incident of shooting, three worshippers were killed after unknown gunmen fired or worshippers during Tarawih praying in a mosque in Khost province.

Meanwhile, Spokesman for the National Security Council, Javid Faisal in a tweet said “The Taliban attacked worshippers in two mosques, in Parwan and Khost, last night. They killed a dozen Muslims during Iftaar, and Taraweh prayers. It shows why the Taliban are responsible for the bloodshed of innocent people and why peace efforts have not become a process yet.”