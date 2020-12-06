Home / Latest Updates / Mosques to Use as Classrooms for Primary School Students
Afghan school children study at an open classroom in the outskirts of Jalalabad on January 30, 2013. Afghanistan has had only rare moments of peace over the past 30 years, its education system being undermined by the Soviet invasion of 1979, a civil war in the 1990s and five years of Taliban rule. AFP PHOTO/ Noorullah ShirzadaNoorullah Shirzada/AFP/Getty Images

Mosques to Use as Classrooms for Primary School Students

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of education says it plans to shift the grade 1-3 school students to mosques, aiming apparently to make education system as Islam-centered.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry called the change as “great and important” for education, saying that this would go ahead step by step.

Millions of boys and girls are deprived of education in Afghanistan, according to Afghan and international organizations’ reports. Schools lack buildings, professional teachers and other essentials, with students bearing heat and cold while studying in open areas.

The ministry says that general education used to cover primary and secondary education in the past, but Islamic education was responsible for seminaries which had marginalized Islam in education.

Now they want to remove the differentiation.

