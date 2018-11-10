Most Afghans believe past peace efforts failed

AT News Report-KABUL: Majority of Afghan people believe that past efforts for peace negotiations have failed, according to a study conducted by the Afghan Institute of Strategic Studies.

The study has been conducted on the level of awareness of people about peace events. According to the study, over 63.3% of the respondents opined that the past efforts on peace process failed, 51.6% of the people have little awareness and 14.5% have no awareness on the important issues with regard to Afghanistan’s peace process.

The research discusses peace processes post-2001, as well as the level of awareness on the peace process, people’s perception of the Taliban and evaluation of the current peace process.

The Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies launched its recent research paper on peace process on Thursday. Politicians, diplomats, academics, civil society members and media representatives attended the event.

Dr. Omar Sadr, the author of the research, presented its key findings and added that the current survey is the most comprehensive report on the peace process in Afghanistan. This study provides a historical analysis of the last 17 years of peace initiatives and processes in the country.

Amrullah Saleh, Head of Green Trend of Afghanistan,proposed that peace process should be based on the possession and control of Afghans. He said Americans were administering preliminary peace negotiations. He argued that the U.S. peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, did not report about his meeting with senior Taliban officials in Qatar to the president of Afghanistan.

Head of Afghanistan Justice Organization, Lailuma Nasiri, said the common perception and understanding about the peace in Afghanistan is very low.

American Academy of Diplomacy and Former US Ambassador in Afghanistan, Ronald E. Neumann, said there was no unique perception regarding peace in the country. He added that there is political pressure on the U.S. government to work for peace in Afghanistan, but it will take more time to bring peace and stability.