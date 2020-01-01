Most of complaints linked to electoral crimes, report says

AT News

KABUL: Media reports say that most of complaints registered by the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission are related to electoral crimes.

The report came out on Wednesday by the Radio Liberty who claims of finding “classified complaints” from 16 provinces.

The news channel said that most of the documents registered in the commission show that the electoral violations were validated, except a few which are considered as violation.

The documents the channel claims to have found are from the provinces of Paktia, Logar, Jawzjan, Kandahar, Balkh, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul, Laghman, Bamyan, Kapisa, Panjshir, Uruzgan, Nimroz, Kunar, Nooristan and Faryab.

Kandahar has reportedly the most complaints that reaches the number to 1,574, followed by Balkh with 145 cases.

The least cases of electoral violation complaints have been registered in Bamyan province with only 36.

Qasem Elyasi, spokesman of the complaints commission, admitted electoral violations and frauds. “The number of electoral crimes is more.”

President Ghani’s electoral team, the Radio Liberty says, has registered 536 complaints, while his close rival Abdullah has 370 complaints registered to the commission.