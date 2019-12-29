Most of reporters malcontent with govt. spokesmen

AT News

KABUL: A survey conducted by NAI—an organization supporting the open media in Afghanistan, has showed that journalists scrambling in getting information from the government’s spokesmen, and majority of them expressed dissatisfaction with the drift.

Over 250 journalists have been interviewed in 24 provinces of the country, in which nearly 51 percent of them expressed their disappointment and criticized governmental spokesmen for not providing timely information.

However, 48 percent of them said they are convinced and less than 1.6 percent has not stated any answer to this question. Most of the journalists were not happy with ministries of defense and interior, as they hardly receive information.

In addition to the security departments, journalists also lambasted spokesmen of the judicial system, public health, municipality and educational affairs for not being cooperative with them.

But, spokesman for the ministry of interior, Nasrat Rahimi blasted the survey, saying he has been paying tremendous efforts to help the journalist any time.

Afghanistan is among the dangerous countries for the journalists. Earlier, the Organization of Reporters Sans Border has described Afghanistan the third dangerous country for the journalists.