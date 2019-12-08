‘Mother bomb’s impacts on Achin dwellers should be probed’

AT News

KABUL: The parliament on Saturday called a fact-finding team should investigate the impacts of the massive ordnance air blast also known as Mother Of All Bombs dropped by the US military on the eastern province of Nangarhar in 2017.

The US military announced back at the time that the bomb used for the first time, killed nearly 100 Daesh terrorists. Two years later, residents of the Achin district where the bomb was dropped, say it caused unknown diseases especially skin illnesses among them.

The lawmakers said that the US embassy in Kabul needed to treat people affected by the bomb.

