Motorbike explosion kills 4 in Herat; 30 injured

AT News Report

KABUL: Four people have been killed and 30 others, all of them civilians, received injures in a motorbike explosion in western Herat province on late Monday evening, official said.

Acing Police Spokesman, Farzad Frotan confirmed the incident, saying explosives was planted on a motorbike that went off in Haji Abbas area provincial capital city of Herat at around 07:00 PM local time.

He said four people were killed and 30 others wounded.

However, some sources said that five of the injured people are in critical conditions. It also reported that four women and a child were among the wounded people.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Over the past months, Afghanistan has witnessed waves of terror attacks by the Taliban and Islamic State (IS). On Sunday, a bicycle bombing struck a bus carrying journalists of a local TV channel in Kabul, killing two people and injuring four others.