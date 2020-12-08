MP takes Afghan Hindu hostage for over a week

AT News

KABUL: An Afghan Hindu, who had a lawsuit case with an individual, was taken hostage by a member of the parliament for more than a week.

The First Vice President Amrullah Saleh in his regular 06:30 morning session said that Kartaar Singh was forcibly imprisoned by a lawmaker. According to Saleh, the cases should be solved through justice department.

Saleh said that the issue was shared by one of the representative of the Hindus at the parliament.

“We asked our oppressed compatriot to submit us the legal complains,” Saleh said. “If he was ready to share the issue with us with documents, we would share the name of the lawmaker with the parliament.”

VP Saleh has constantly accused the member of the parliaments of violation of law. Earlier, Saleh said that bodyguards of a Member of the Parliament attempted to kidnap an Afghan trader.