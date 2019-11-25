MPs ask for ‘impartial delegation’ in China negotiations

AT News

KABUL: Members of parliament call an “impartial delegation” should be sent to Beijing to participate in the third round of the intra-Afghan negotiations planned to be held in the Chinese capital.

The lawmakers released a statement on Monday, in which they demanded the government to include influential figures in the list of participants for the talks.

The statement asked the government and Taliban to start the intra-Afghan negotiations without any precondition so that the war is ended.

The legislatives said that prisoners should be exchanged with the aim of peace talks and that a national and political consensus was needed for the intra-Afghan dialogues.

The lawmakers said that the Beijing meeting should more focus on the ceasefire, prisoner exchange and the continued intra-Afghan talks.

The 15-article statement said that the government and Taliban need to begin the talks with no preconditions.

They emphasized that the intra-Afghan dialogues would be the only solution for the current situation.

They warned that no settlement would be acceptable if the national leaders are not included in the meeting.

The comments come while the government is yet to announce the list of Beijing meeting participants.