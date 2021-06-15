Home / Latest Updates / MPs backlash security officials for surging insecurity

KABUL: Members of the Parliament on their Monday session expressed criticisms over surge in insecurity and violence ragging on across the country.
Speaker of the lower house of the parliament, Mir Rahman Rahmani called on the security officials to include people through besiegement in protecting the country.
Some member of the parliament on their Monday session expressed concerns over surge violence, saying that war has been intensified and that the people are facing severe challenges.
Rahmani instructed the internal security committee of the house to investigate the security situations after the lawmakers made outcries over the consecutive collapse of the districts to the Taliban.
This comes as the Taliban overrun over 25 districts in several provinces of the country. However, the security officials deny the fall of the districts to the Taliban and termed it as a tactical retreatment of the security forces but the Taliban spokesmen voice rhetoric of making territorial gains.

