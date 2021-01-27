MPs Concerned About ‘Bactrian Gold Treasure’ Safety

AT News

KABUL: The members of parliament (MP) warned the Bactrian Gold Treasure, the most precious reserve of the country would not be safe longer in case the corruption continues.

The Bactrian treasure is the biggest monetary support for the national currency.

The warning comes after the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) claimed in a report that cash is smuggled in large bags through Kabul International Airport.

“If corruption continues like this, be sure that the Bactrian treasure will not be safe,” said parliament speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani.

Rahmani emphasized that the government was responsible for the people and their representatives in the parliament that who transfers money to abroad.

He suggested that the Bactrian treasure should be transferred soon to a reliable country as safekeeping, arguing that the Central Bank of Afghanistan was not trustable.

Lawmaker Niloofar Ebrahimi, said that the Bactrian treasure returned home after being displayed in 13 countries for 13 years. She said that the display of the treasure earned 314 million Afs for Afghanistan.

She claimed that the people had lost trust to the government and were concerned what would happen to the Bactrain treasure.