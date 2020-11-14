MP’s guards attempted to kidnap a trader in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh said that personal guards of a member of the parliament had attempted to kidnap an Afghan trader, which has been foiled. Saleh stated the remarks on his Facebook as part of a 06:30am regular session to bolster Kabul security.

The kidnappers did not succeed in their plans, Saleh said. He didn’t name the lawmaker but said that the security forces carried out a crackdown on his complex but kidnappers succeeded to escape.

The case would be referred to the Attorney General Office, according to Saleh. “Immunity does not mean owning a license to do crimes.” The lawmakers are provided with some impunity in their tenure of serving.

Meanwhile, a statement released by the presidential palace, said that President Ashraf Ghani participated at the 06:30 morning meeting which is usually chaired by VP Saleh. The statement said that Ghani announced his strong support to the security forces to tighten security in Kabul.

Insecurity has been intensified in Kabul, and President Ghani had no other choice but to hand over the security of the Kabul city to his first VP Saleh, who had previously worked as chief of intelligence and minister of interior before running as VP with Ghani in the 2018 election.