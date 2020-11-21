MP’s guards detained for misbehaving with police

AT News

KABUL: The security forces detained three guards of a Member of the Parliament on charge of misbehaving with the police and carrying illegal weapons.

First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh in a statement said the arrested guards belong to Shahpoor Hassanzai, who represents the people of southeastern Logar province at the lower house of the parliament.

The guards were arrested on charge of carrying an illegal weapon and irresponsible behavior with the security forces, Saleh said, adding that policemen seized 1.1 million Afs from them.

The guards were referred to the Attorney General Office, according to Saleh. “The criminals should be prosecuted and held accountable.”

Some personal bodyguards of Hassanzai beat a policeman on Thursday that faced serious reactions by the people on social media.

VP Saleh, who provides the details of the morning session on Facebook every day, is given the responsibility of countering Kabul security situation and administrative corruption in addition to his main responsibility as VP.