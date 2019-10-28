MPs say peace leadership holders are based in abroad

AT News Report

KABUL: The members of parliament claim that peace leadership is held by individuals whose families are in abroad, referring to some members of the high peace council as well as officials in the state ministry for peace.

The lawmakers said in the parliament’s Monday session that the peace leadership holders cannot put an end to the ongoing war in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, parliament speaker said that the oil contract corruption fact finding delegation was banned by the government and President Ghani had asked them to call finance minister for information.

The high peace council and the newly established state ministry for peace are serving to pave the ground for peace, but the legislators accuse them of not doing enough in this regard.

Lawmakers said officials in the two peace-related organs were not useful people.

They also said that the peace efforts were not coordinated with the government and Afghan officials had kept away from the process.

Separately, the members of parliament called on the government to prevent militia commander Alipour from illegal activities.