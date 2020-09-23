MPs seek a cessation of violence; “Taliban kill under garb of peace”

AT News

KABUL: Some members of parliament blame Taliban militants for killing the people of Afghanistan under the name of peace, while their negotiators are busy in peace talks with the government representatives in Qatar.

The lawmakers said in their Wednesday session that Taliban’s thought to win war was wrong.

“The Qatar negotiations will not get result with this wrong way and without a cease fire,” said Gholam Hossein Naseri, a member of parliament. He accused the United States of taking side of the Taliban against the people of Afghanistan, warning that it would be a serious threat.

Naseri blamed the US envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad for making effort to begin a sectarian war in Afghanistan, but said that Afghanistan was not Syria to begin sectarian war. He said that Shiites and Sunnis perform prayers together in Afghanistan.

Habib Rahman Pedram, another member of parliament, said that Taliban had warned to take power by war if the talks with the government failed.

“On behalf of the people of Afghanistan, I would like to address Taliban to use this golden opportunity for peace if they are Afghan, but never think that they can win the war and take power by force.”