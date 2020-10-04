MPs subpoena statistic chief for ‘disgraceful’ comment

AT News

KABUL: The parliament on Sunday summoned Ahmad Javid Rasouli, head of the national statistics office to answer the lawmakers’ questions as he was criticized earlier for calling Farsi, one of Afghanistan’s two official languages as a foreign language.

Khan Aqa Rezaie, a member of parliament said that Farsi was mentioned as a foreign language in the forms is filled by the electronic ID card applicants.

Javid Rasouli, head of statistics office was summoned to the general session of parliament to explain his reasons about putting Farsi in the place of foreign languages in the electronic ID cards,” Rezaie said.

Rasouli had earlier rejected accusations, saying that the electronic ID card system was founded 10 years ago by the ministry of telecommunication through a private company. So, it was their fault.Farsi is spoken by majority of people in Afghanistan and every Afghan understands it and most of them can speak it.