Mullah accused of rape gives his five-year old daughter to plaintiff

AT News

KABUL: A mullah (religious scholar) accused of raping gave his five years old daughter to the complainant family as compensation, provincial official said.

Giving a girl of the family to the plaintiff is casual in Afghanistan. This is called as ‘bad’ in the society and the girls are sacrificed for crimes the male members of the families commit.

Zakia Rezaie, head of provincial department of women’s affairs said Wednesday that they learned recently that a child girl was given as bad. She said the five year old girl’s father is a religious scholar and is accused of raping his neighboring woman, so he had to give the child as bad.

Ms. Rezaie said the incident took place in the Shibar district’s village of Lower Ghandak. The village elders asked the mullah to give his daughter to prevent tensions and bloodshed.

Ms. Rezaie said that another family forced their 10-year old daughter to marry in the Ghandak’s adjacent village. She did not know about the groom’s age.

Officials in the district say an investigation was underway to find out if the rumor about child marriage was true.