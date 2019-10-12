Mullah Baradar’s home attacked in Pakistan

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Two people have been killed during an attack on Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Bardar’s house in Pakistan, Pajhwok Afghan News quoted an intelligence source as saying.

Hafez Mullah, the brother of Mullah Baradar, was among the two persons killed in the attack which took place at around 7:30am in Pakistan, the source in the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said.

The source believed the attack on Baradar’s home demonstrated split within the Taliban ranks.

The attack was carried out by Hikmatullah and Esmatullah, members of Zaker Qayyoum grou[.

This comes as Pakistan’s intelligence service ISI is seeking to get Mullah Baradar appointed as successor of Mullah Hebatullah, according to the sources.

However, the Taliban have rejected reports of attack on Mullah Baradar’s house.

Mullah Baradar served as second-in-command under Mullah Omar and co-ordinated the group’s military operations. He was arrested eight years ago in the Pakistani city of Karachi.