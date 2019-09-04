Mullah Haibatullah among 26 Taliban rebels killed in Ghazni

AT News Report

KABUL: A key Taliban commander, Mullah Haibatullah among 26 Taliban militants have been killed and 13 others received injures in an air crackdown conducted by Afghan security forces in southern Ghazni province.

The airstrike was conducted in Qarabagh district of the province, in which a Taliban militants received huge fatalities, said Ministry of Defense in a statement on Wednesday.

Mullah Haibatullah, one of important and key commander of the Taliban group are also among those killed in the airstrike, the ministry said in the statement.

This comes as the Afghan security forces intensified attacking Taliban insurgents cross the country as in the past three days over 400 Taliban insurgents were killed and wounded.