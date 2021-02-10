Multiple Blasts Hit Kabul, Two Dead

Mohammadzai Kochi, Police Chief of Kabul’s PD5 among the dead as Kabul reels under daily violence

AT News

KABUL: In the wake of multiple blasts in Kabul on Wednesday morning, Mohammadzai Kochi, police chief of district five of Kabul was killed along with his bodyguard. Another three people received injuries. The three consecutive blasts rocked Kabul in just within an hour and the peace talks between the Afghan and Taliban delegations to end the conflict, has suffered several setback.

The First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh in a statement said that the government would take revenge for the attack on Kochai.

Kabul Police Spokesman, Ferwas Faramarz said that the first blast took place in Abdulali area of Paghman district. The attack targeted a security vehicle but didn’t inflict casualty on security forces or civilians, he added.

The second blast occurred in PD2 neighboring Quayemarkaz area of Kabul city. At least four people were wounded in the incident.

The last attack targeted the police chief of the PD5 of Kabul city, killing him and one other. One person was wounded in the incident.

The blasts were not claimed by any militant group, including the Taliban. But VP Saleh blamed the Taliban for the attack on the police chief.

The Afghan security officials earlier accused the Taliban of escalating violence across the country including the targeted-killings of government employees and professional figures.

It is worth mentioning that Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted-killings, and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled.

The rise in violence has led U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to launch a review of a deal signed between Washington and the Taliban last year that paved the way for the withdrawal of all American troops in coming months, also facilitated intra-Afghan talks.