Multiple blasts kill two in Kabul

By FarhadNaibkhel

KABUL: A series of three back-to-back blasts ripped through Kabul city on Sunday morning, in which two people embraced martyrdom and 24 others including women received injures, officials confirmed.

Kabul Police Spokesman FerdawsFaramarz confirmed the blasts that took place in 5th PD western part of Kabul between 7:50am-8:30am Sunday morning local time.

He confirmed martyrdom of one people and injure of 17 others. But the ministry of public health confirmed two people were killed in the blasts, while put injures to 24.

Faramarz added that first a sticky bomb attached to a mini-bus of Shaheed UstadRabani University, currying instructors and students went off in 5th PD, Shadab Zafar blocks area at around 7:50am local time that left one pedestrian martyred and 10 others were wounded.

However, seven more people including five security forces received injures in another two blasts occurred just 20 minutes after the first one, he added.

“Total of wounded patients from today’s consecutive explosions in PD 5th reached to 24 people and two civilians were martyred,” Ministry of Public Health Spokesman WahidullahMayarsaid.

“Four women were among wounded people.”

Two journalists were also wounded in the blasts. Nai-Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan in a statement confirmed that JawidKargarin charge of Pishgo News Agency and Mohammad FasihMotawakal, reporter of Kalid Radio wounded in theses explosion.

Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullahhas strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Kabul city, saying Taliban and the conformity groups with them are not respecting the holy month of Ramadan, mosque, religious Ulema and the students.

He insisted that Afghan people will stand at the side of Afghan security forces against this mercenary group and will defend from sovereignty, integrity and independency of the country.