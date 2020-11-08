Municipality demolishes Cinema Park

AT News

KABUL: Municipality authorities began on Saturday demolishing the archaic complex of Cinema Park as part of development plans to urbanize downtown Kabul, civic officials said.

This is as Vice President Amrullah Saleh had already announced that demolition of Cinema Park would begin this week.

Spokesman of Kabul Municipality, Awa Samira Sara, said a reconstruction of the complex is not possible, but she said no plan has been designed for another project after demolition is done.

But, Vice President Saleh had said that an alternative design would be submitted to the municipality to develop another complex. He had also asked citizens to share their opinions about what to build on the land.

But head of Afghan Film, a government-run department serving for movie production, Sahra Karimi voiced criticism about the decision of VP Saleh, saying that destruction of Park-Cinema which is considered as a cultural and historical heritage, is the destruction part of Afghanistan’s history and cultural legacy.

“Destruction is not a resolving way and that it should be reconstructed rather than destruction,” she added. Off 38 cinemas, 18 of them are located in Kabul but only two cinema are opened for the visitors.