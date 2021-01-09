Murderer of air-force Pilot in Kabul Detained

AT News

KABUL: Police have arrested a man charged for killing a pilot of the air force in Kabul city, with vice president Amrullah Saleh claiming that killing of pilots was part of programs made by Taliban’s masters.

A brave pilot of the country was martyred in the Police District 5 in the Neyazbaig neighborhood. The late Major Gholam Dastgir had went to a property dealer office along with his brother. Police managed to arrest the murderer after receiving information from the area residents,” Saleh said Saturday.

He identified the man arrested on charge of shooting Major Dastgir as Habib, saying that he opened fire on Dastgir using silencer on his gun. According to Saleh, police found Dastgir’s photos in Habib’s cell phone that prove he was the target.

He said that killing of military pilots is part of programs made by “Taliban’s masters” who want Afghanistan lack elite people.

Massoud Atal, another military pilot was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kandahar province after Dastgir’s death.