Mystery surrounds killing of Pakistani Taliban leaders in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Two key leaders of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist leaders were recently killed mysteriously in Kabul, Afghanistan, the group confirmed late Thursday night.

Sheikh Khalid Haqqani, the former deputy chief of TTP and member of the group’s central committee, along with another commander Qari Saif Peshawari were killed during a clash with Afghan forces in Kabul on January 31.

TTP spokesman Mohammad Khurasani said in a statement that Haqqani en route to carry out a terrorist attack was stopped by Afghan security forces and killed.

The government has kept his killing a secret, until the TTP terrorist leadership confirmed it on Thursday night.

Haqqani, a notorious leader, was listed among the most wanted terrorists by Pakistani authorities for his involvement in several terror attacks in the country.

Soon after his killing, a source from TTP blamed the killing on ISI – Pakistan’s intelligence service. The source confirmed the dead bodies were found near the InterContinental Hotel, in Kabul.

Founded in 2007 by Baitullah Mehsud — hailing from the powerful Mehsud tribe of the South Waziristan tribal region — the TTP already stands divided into four groups: the Swat group, Mehsud group, Bajaur Agency group, and Darra Adamkhel group.

Analysts said the killing of Haqqani is a big hit for the TTP as he was leading their religious section, using the Taliban for propaganda.