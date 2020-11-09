Nabil hints Trump’s Afghanistan policy may persist

AT News

KABUL: The Former Chief of Intelligence, Rahmatullah Nabil has said that the outgoing US President Donald Trump’s heterodox policy would “linger on” for a while in Afghanistan.

“As a result of mismanagement of his envoy, Dr. Zalmay Khalilzad, Afghanistan’s nascent semi-democratic democracy, as well as war and peace in Afghanistan, has become an open wound,” he said.

“The effects of these wounds will haunt and torment the spirits/emotions of the Afghan people for a long time,” Nabil said in a tweet.

The US President-Elect, Joe Bidden defeated his top rival incumbent Republican President, Donald Trump in 2020 US Presidential Election. Biden becomes the 46th president of the US.

In September 2018, Trump appointed an Afghan-born and retired diplomat, Zalmay Khalilzad as his special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation.

Khalilzad engaged into peace negotiations with the Taliban that led to a signing of a preliminary peace deal between the US and Taliban on February 29th of last year in Qatari capital, Doha.