Nabil says he and some political figures received “death threats”

AT News

KABUL: Former head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), Rahmatullah Nabil in a meeting with the Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah has expressed his deep concern about his and some other political officials safety, saying “they received death threats” from some circles.

The High Council for National Reconciliation said in a statement that former finance minister, Omar Zakhilwal, Former Spy Chief, Nabil and a member of the Hezb-e-Islami party, Mohammad Amin held a meeting with Abdullah. According to the statement, former officials expressed their concerns about their personal security with Abdullah.

Nabil said that he obtained a hit list of the Haqqani Terrorist Network which showed that a number of former government officials and politicians, including him, had been threatened to death.

He said that the main motive behind the threats was their clear view on current situations in Afghanistan. Abdullah said that freedom of speech was one of the principles in the country and that no one had the right to violate it.

He promised to share the concerns with President Ashraf Ghani and security officials to provide the officials a tight security.