NAI denies President Ghani’s claims

KABUL: A media advocate organization, Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan, or so called NAI, on Tuesday has turned down President Ashraf Ghani’s remarks against the organization, saying that the allegations have been “completely incorrect” and that Ghani has been incorrectly informed in regards.

Speaking in a gathering on Monday, Ghani has expressed criticism on a report made by NAI regarding the violence against journalists.

“NAI has released a report that shows no step has been made on cases of violence against journalists,” said Ghani.

President ordered the Attorney General Office and Ministry of Information and Cultural to follow the issues and hold talks with the in charges of the agency.

But, Chief Executive of NAI, Mujib Khelwatgar told Ariana News that Ghani’s remarks can put pressure on media and ‘Freedom of Speech’.

Meanwhile, a member of Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, Sediqullah Tawhidi said that all media organizations have been supporting the Freedom of Speech and that the media has no other agenda.

He hoped the President would have expressed the remarks after investigation about the organizations.