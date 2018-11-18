Nangarhar authorities seeking women stand points on peace
November 18, 2018
KABUL: Authorities in eastern Nangarhar province are considering launching a meeting to take note of viewpoints of women about peace and put them into use in the peace process.
A session regarding running of women consensus launched in Shahi Palace leading by provincial governor. The session was attended by Human Rights, Provincial Women and other provincial officials, said a statement issued by Provincial Press office.
Nangarhar Governor Hayatullah Hayat said that women views will be collected in a consensus, which will be lunched in near future in the provinces in order to be used during peace process.
He said that the women consensus will be run, managed and leading by women in the province.
A committee was assigned for running of women consensus as well as all relevant organs and officials were tasked to exert utmost efforts to launch women consensus in a better manner in the province.
Related organs and officials committed to struggle their best to hold the women consensus and successful collect women views and suggestion for peace process.
