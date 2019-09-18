Nangarhar complex attack leaves 4 dead

AT News Report

KABUL: At least four people, including two civilians and two members of the security forces were killed and another 13 were injured after several terrorists attacked a government office in eastern Nangarhar province on Wednesday.

The attack initiated with a suicide bombing against the provincial office of the National Identity Cards in Jalalabad city. Following the bombing two more attackers entered the five store building and engaged exchange of fire with security forces.

The exchange of fire last four over five hours after both of the attackers shot dead by the Afghan Special Forces who could successfully rescue more than hundred employees and civilians, who were in the office to get ID cards.

In result of the attack, four people including two civilians and two police were martyred and 13 people including a member of the security forces were injured, Nangarhar governor, Shah Mahmoud Myakhail said.

The attack was the latest in series of the terrorist attacks in the country which intensified in recent weeks.

At least 48 people, most of them civilians were killed yesterday in two Taliban bombings in Kabul and northern Parwan province. But today’s attack was not claimed by any terrorist group so far.